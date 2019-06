EVELYN P. MAYNOR

PEMBROKE — Evelyn P. Maynor, 86, of Philadelphus Road,. died June 14, 2019 at Southeastern Health.

The funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday at New Prospect Holiness Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Maynor Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.