LUMBERTON — On June 8, 2020, Evelyn Price passed away in her home after a three-year battle with ovarian cancer.

She was born in rural Robeson County just outside of Lumberton. She was of humble beginnings, raised on a farm where she did not have electricity until she was teenager.

She was always sharply dressed, energetic, stylish and smiling. She owned and operated the Fashion Bar in downtown Lumberton from 1954 to 1994. She was a role model to many young women that worked for her over the years. She always led by her actions not her words. She was well-known in the community and she was someone easy to remember.

Evelyn was a Lumberton matriarch and everywhere she went she brought an aura light. She was loved by so many. Every place she went was better after she left. She was the light at any social gathering and people always gravitated to her. Anything that included her immediately became more interesting and fun.

She married the love of her life, Jack Price Sr. in 1959 and they were a great combination together. They loved to entertain friends and were always planning some event. They loved to travel together and were avid University of North Carolina Tarheel fans. They were always constant fixtures at UNC football games both home and away. Jack Sr. passed away in 2007. She loved Lumberton and spent much of her retirement involved in helping nonprofits in Lumberton.

She loved working in her Japanese garden and had boundless energy. She was active in her church and a strong Christian woman who was close to God. She was very hardworking, patient and passionate. She never lied to us or let us make excuses. She always encouraged people and was always more interested in their story than her own story. She just made people feel good. Her first reaction was to hug and kiss. She never spoke ill of anyone and always looked at the bright side. She never complained about anything.

Evelyn was predeceased by her father, Wilbert Kinlaw; her mother, Emma Barker; and sister, Frances Barker.

She is survived by her son and his wife, Jack (Rachel) Price of Chapel Hill; daughter and her husband, Donna (Jimmy) Poston of Bakersville; two grandsons and their wives, Adrian (Rhoda) Poston of Ijamsville, Maryland, and Christian (Angela) Poston of Bakersville; and a great-granddaughter, Kat Poston of Ijamsville, Maryland.

She was the best mother and friend that anyone could hope for.

Due to the social restrictions because of the coronavirus, there will be a private graveside service for the family and a memorial service for all once restrictions are lifted.

The family wishes to thank Patty Faye Collins for all the great care she gave Evelyn during the last two years of her life.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that you make a donation to honor Evelyn at either (1) First Presbyterian Church of Lumberton, 1002 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton, N.C. 28358, (2) Robeson County Humane Society, P.O. Box 3609, Lumberton, N.C. 28359, or (3) The UNC Educational Foundation, 450 Skipper Bowles Dr., Chapel Hill, N.C. 27599.

