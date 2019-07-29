FAIRLEY WAYNE JACOBS

PEMBROKE — Fairley Wayne Jacobs, 76, of Pembroke, died on July 26, 2019, at Selective Health Care in Greensboro due to health complications.

He was born in the home of his father and mother, Marvin and Zadie Chavis Jacobs in Fairmont, N.C. He is preceded in death by a sister, Juanita Jacobs Barber, and three brothers, Joyce Jacobs, Victor Jacobs and Hubert Jacobs.

Fairley is survived by his wife, Harver Ann Lowry Jacobs of the home, two brothers and a sister-in-law, F.M. and Mary Jane Jacobs of Fairmont, and Woodroe Jacobs of Pembroke; a sister, Cynthia Williamson of Ritchfield; and Lynneettah Hunt, mother of the children; his daughter and her husband, Muheeb and Waynnettah Lynn Chavis AlSheekh of Fayetteville; two grandchildren, Treavor Chavis and London Chavis of Red Springs; and two great-grandchildren, Addison Lee Chavis and Ava Grace Lowry.

He was preceded in death by a son, Garren Corbett Jacobs of Red Springs.

The family wishes to recognize a host of family and friends who were all a part of him in many special ways. The family also extends a special thanks to Lewis & Brady Builders Supply, in Fairmont.

Fairley graduated from Fairgrove High School and went on to become self-employed for 54 years at Fairmont Upholstery in Fairmont. He enjoyed fishing, baseball, golf and softball. His most precious talent, however, was how he was able to love and touch people during his life. He was a people person and in his lifetime he was well-loved and respected by anyone that knew him.

To know Fairley was to share his favorite memories, listen to his stories, to laugh, to cry and to love a man who will be greatly missed.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday at New Prospect Holiness Methodist Church. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday at New Prospect Holiness Methodist Church.

Arrangements under the direction of Thompson's Funeral Home.