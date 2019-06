FAITH GREEN

FAIRMONT — Faith Green, 42, of Fairmont, gained her wings on June 4, 2019.

The services celebrating her precious life will be conducted Saturday at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Jonesville. She will rest in the Fairmont Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Worley Mortuary & Cremation Service of Fairmont.

