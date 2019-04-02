Obituary
Print

Felecia L. Gilchrist

  |   Visit Guest Book

FELECIA L. GILCHRIST

LUMBERTON — Felecia L. Gilchrist, 32, of 555 Crandlemire Road, Lumberton, passed away, March 23, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, Lumberton.

The homegoing service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at McCormick Chapel AME Church, 215 Main St., Lumberton. Apostle Tyrellle McNeill will be doing the eulogy.

The visitation will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Colvin Funeral Home, Lumberton. Interment will be at the True Believers Church Cemetery.

Service are entrusted to Colin Funeral Home, Lumberton, N.C.
Funeral Home
Colvin Funeral Home of Lumberton
1904 Elizabethtown Rd.
Lumberton, NC 28358
(910) 738-4544
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Robesonian from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.