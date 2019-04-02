FELECIA L. GILCHRIST

LUMBERTON — Felecia L. Gilchrist, 32, of 555 Crandlemire Road, Lumberton, passed away, March 23, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, Lumberton.

The homegoing service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at McCormick Chapel AME Church, 215 Main St., Lumberton. Apostle Tyrellle McNeill will be doing the eulogy.

The visitation will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Colvin Funeral Home, Lumberton. Interment will be at the True Believers Church Cemetery.

Service are entrusted to Colin Funeral Home, Lumberton, N.C.