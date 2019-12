FERDINAND GIBSON ODUM

LUMBERTON — Mr. Ferdinand Gibson Odum, 76, of 1213 Oak Grove Church Road, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Raft Swamp Baptist Church, with Rev. Hall and Rev. Tom Willoughby officiating. Burial will follow in Raft Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday prior to the funeral service at Raft Swamp Baptist Church.

Arrangements are by Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.