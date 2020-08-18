1/1
Mr. Ferrazanna McDaniel
FERRAZANNA MCDANIEL

ROWLAND — Mr. Ferrazanna McDaniel, 52, of Rowland, passed from labor to reward on Sunday at Southeastern Health in Lumberton.

Ferra was a loving and caring person.

A private graveside service will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Greater Highway Church of Christ, Rowland. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with a dove ceremony.

Due to the present pandemic, the family will receive limited visitors at the home of his sister at 401 S. Hickory St., Rowland.

Online condolences can be made to the family at www.hillsfunerals.com.



Published in The Robesonian from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
