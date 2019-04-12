FIONDA SHERELL DOUGLAS

LAURINBURG — Fionda Sherell Douglas, 40. of Laurinburg, N.C., departed her life on April 5, 2019.

The funeral service will be Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Unionville Missionary Baptist Church Laurinburg, N.C., at 2 p.m. The visitation iS April 13, 2019, from noon to 5 p.m. at Lawrence Jackson Chapel, Laurinburg, N.C.

She's survived by her mother, Eunice Douglas of Laurinburg, N.C.; her father, James Harrison of Cheraw, S.C.; a daughter, Arrianna Douglas of Cheraw, S.C.; three sisters, Ladrika Harrison of Cheraw, S.C., Bianca Smith of Laurinburg, N.C., and Daria Harrison of Atlanta, Ga.: three brothers, Jarmarcus Douglas of Miami, Fla., Keyoka Douglas of Laurinburg, N.C., and Hakeem of Brownsville, Tenn.

Services entrusted to Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home