FLOYD RAY JONES

ST. PAULS — Mr. Floyd Ray Jones, 72, of 1742 Rozier Siding Road, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at home.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton with Rev. David Locklear officiating. Burial will follow at Jones Family Cemetery at 4587 Mt. Tabor Road, Red Springs.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton. Arrangements are by Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.