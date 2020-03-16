FONCHETTE LOCKLEAR SAMPSON

PEMBROKE — Mrs. Fonchette Locklear Sampson, 84, of 587 Tracy Sampson Road, Pembroke, went to her heavenly home on Friday, March 13, 2020.

Fonchette was born in Lumberton on June 21, 1935. She attended schools in Robeson County, and worked in school and food services for the public schools of Robeson County for several years. She was also a member of Harpers Ferry Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John N. Sampson; her mother, Jessie L. Robinson and stepfather, Jesse E. Robinson; a son, Charles N. Sampson; grandparents who reared her, Charlie and Bertie Locklear; a sister, June R. Jones; and a great-grandson, Ja'hayden Sampson.

She is survived by her son, Norman Woodward (Woody) Sampson of the home; a daughter, Donna S. Graham (Roger) of Pembroke; sisters, Carol L. Oxendine of Pembroke, Christine Moore (Richard) of Maxton, Jerry R. Ramsey (Robert) of Fort Mill, South Carolina, Peggy R. Hall (Raymond) of Fort Mill, South Carolina, and Barbara R. Mumpower of Indian Trail; a brother, Ronald E. Robinson (Tassie) of Charlotte; grandchildren, Jonathan R. Graham, Jarrett A. Graham, Taylor D. Graham, John C. Sampson, Charla F. Sampson, and Adrenda R. Colon; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives, and friends.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday at Harper's Ferry Baptist Church with Rev. Lawrence Garner officiating. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday evening at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.