Frances (McPhaul) McMillan
FRANCES MCPHAUL MCMILLAN

RED SPRINGS — Mrs. Frances McPhaul McMillan, 95, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

Frances was born in Red Springs on June 21, 1925, to the late John Henry McPhaul and Mary Ellen McIntosh McPhaul. Frances grew up on the family farm in Red Springs and attended Red Springs High School. Frances continued her education at Flora McDonald College, graduating in 1946 with a BM degree in Organ and Public School Music. Frances was selected to the May Court her junior year and selected as marshal that same year.

Frances married J.P. McMillan Jr. in 1947 and the couple moved to Fayetteville. While in Fayetteville, Frances worked with the Red Cross and was an organist at Highland Presbyterian Church. Frances and J.P. and their two young children moved back to Red Springs in 1953. For the next several years Frances worked as a homemaker until she started offering private piano lessons in the home. She also served as a substitute organist at Red Springs Presbyterian Church.

When Vardell Hall opened on the campus of Flora McDonald College, Frances became a faculty member teaching piano and continued to offer private piano lessons. Frances eventually accepted the position of organist and choir director at Red Springs Presbyterian Church and served in that capacity for nearly 25 years. Throughout these years Frances continued teaching private piano lessons to young students from Red Springs and surrounding communities. Many of her students participated in piano guilds across the state and consistently received high marks.

Along with her parents, Frances was preceded in death by an infant brother; her husband of nearly 69 years, J.P. McMillan Jr.; a son-in-law, Terry Bullock; a grandson, Chris Clark; and two brothers, John Henry McPhaul Jr., and William Daniel McPhaul.

Frances is survived by her children, James P. McMillan III (Anita), Donna McMillan Bullock, Linda Ellen McMillan, Laura McMillan Gaitley (Steven), and Dora McMillan Carter (David); sister-in-law, Nancy McPhaul; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and special family friend, Griffin Jones.

A graveside service was planned for family and close friends at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Alloway Cemetery in Red Springs, with Rev. John Cartrette officiating.

Services for the family are entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home, 220 E. Fourth Ave., Red Springs, N.C. 28377. Condolences to the family may be made at www.crumplerfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Alloway Cemetery
