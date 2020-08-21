FRANCES NEAL WALLACE

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. — Frances Neal Wallace, longtime resident of Sterling Heights, Michigan, was received into the loving arms of Jesus on Thursday morning at the age of 91 years.

Frances was born on Aug. 25, 1928, in Pembroke, the daughter of the late Jasper and Atlanta (Cummings) Stewart. She spent most of her childhood in Pembroke on her grandmother's farm. Frances was very proud of her Native American heritage of the Lumbee Tribe.

She was united in marriage to her beloved husband, Thomas R. Wallace, in Tupelo, Mississippi, on July 23, 1954. The couple first lived in Detroit and moved to Sterling Heights in 1969. Frances worked for 28 years for the Roseville School District as a counselor and teacher, retiring in 1988.

She was a Pembroke High School graduate, holds a bachelor's degree in Education from Pembroke State College, which became UNCP, holds a master's degree from Wayne State University in Guidance and Counseling, and was sponsored by General Electric at the University of Louisville for a Guidance Fellowship.

She loved her church affiliation with the United Methodist Faith, and was a former member of the Sandy Plains Church of Pembroke and current member of Trinity Methodist Church of Roseville. She served her community of Sterling Heights on the Tax Review Board and Senior Citizens Housing Commission for 10 years.

She loved golf, bowling, traveling, movies and most all her family. She will be remembered for the fun of family gatherings and for her famous chicken and pastry recipe. Frances will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Frances is survived by her loving husband, Thomas; her devoted children, Deborah (Melvyn) Blackford and Brenda (David) Wallace Schick; her loving grandchildren, Jacob and Veronica Schick; her sister, Emma Deese; and two nieces and two nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters, Vondora and Marion; and brothers, Reginald and Homer.

The funeral services were held at the Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home in Fraser, Michigan. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Twp., Michigan. A memorial will be held in the spring in Pembroke.

Memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association in her memory are appreciated. Share memories with the family at faulmannwalsh.com.