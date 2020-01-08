FRANCES PRIDGEN ALLEN

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Frances Pridgen Allen, 90, of Lumberton, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Premiere Nursing Facility in Jacksonville.

She was born in Robeson County on Aug. 25, 1929, to the late Robert Bert Pridgen and the late Hattie Kinlaw Pridgen.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, William Austin Allen; and her brother, Jack Pridgen.

She is survived by her children, Mike Allen and wife, Barbara, of Belville, Jimmy Allen and wife, Diane, of Lillington, and Linda Honeycutt of Jacksonville; along with six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. at New Hollywood Cemetery with Rev. LeRoy Burke officiating. Following the service, the family will visit with friends and loved ones at the graveside.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.