FRANCES ROSS GOLD

LUMBERTON — Frances Ross Gold, 84, of Lumberton, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton. She was born in Granville County on Feb. 25, 1936, to the late Vester Ross and the late Ruby Fuller Ross.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Gold.

Mrs. Gold is survived by her two sons, Joseph Gold (Darlene) of Winston-Salem, and John Kendall Gold of Lumberton; two sisters, Bobbie Godfrey and Patricia Griffin, both of Franklinton; and two beloved granddaughters, Catherine Gold of Winston-Salem, and Lindsay Oatis (Jeff) of Greenville.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

