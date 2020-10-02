FRANCES W. CASH

N. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Frances W. Cash, 86, died Oct. 2, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on Aug. 21, 1934, in Walterboro, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Effie Fralick Walker.

Mrs. Cash is survived by a son, Andrew Walker Cash (Debbie); two daughters, Melinda C. Paino (Chris), and Maria C. Renensnyder (David); brother, Ron Coward (Sue); sister, Rose Grantham (Jim); and eight grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her husband, James Ezell Cash; three sons, James Franklin Cash, Robin Patrick Cash and Gregory Martin Cash; and a brother, Buster Walker.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday in Lee Funeral Home Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 1105 48th Ave. N., Suite 109, Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29577. A guest book is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.

Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.