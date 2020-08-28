1/1
Francine Handy McRae
FRANCINE H. MCRAE

LUMBERTON — Francine Handy McRae, 95, of Lumberton, was called from labor to reward on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

She was a native of the Hestertown Community of Lumberton.

Mrs. McRae was the widow of the late William "Bill" McRae, who was employed for many years at the former J.L. Stephens & Sons Funeral Home on Elm Street in downtown Lumberton, and also at McMillan Funeral Home of Lumberton.

She was a member of Greenville Baptist Church, where graveside services will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. The family will greet friends and the viewing will be at 1:30 p.m., prior to the services.

Among her survivors is a son, Jimmy McRae of Lumberton, and several grandchildren.

For additional information, call McMillan Funeral Home.



Published in The Robesonian from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
