FRANK DEWEY JAMES

LUMBERTON — On April 15, 2020, Frank Dewey James, of Lumberton, passed away just hours short of his and his wife, Nancy's 59th wedding anniversary.

He served his country for 21 years in the United States Navy, where he retired as GMG chief petty officer. He then retired from working at the Newport News Shipbuilding Dry Dock Company for 25 years. He was well-known in his community by his love of farming, and he freely shared that bounty of love with family and neighbors. He also enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dewey was proceeded in death by his parents, Ruby Mckee and Lawrence James.

He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy L. Martin James; children, Frank Dewey James Jr. and fiancee, Sherita, Walter Thomas James and wife, Sharon, and Selena James Smith and husband, Keith; grandchildren, Thomas Andrew James, Samantha R. James and fiance, Charles; Marie T. Smith and her fiance, David, and April R. Smith; great-grandchildren, Michael Terry, Avery Smith, Grayson James, and Micah Hines; and first cousin, Bettye and husband, Ed Galdrikian.

Dewey will be laid to rest at Monroe Family Cemetery in Tarheel, following a graveside service at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to Butler Funeral Home, P.O. Box 638, Roseboro, N.C. 28382.

Services are entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, N.C. 28391.