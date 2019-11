FRANKLIN CHAVIS

LUMBERTON — Franklin Chavis, 66, of Lowe Road, died Nov. 23, 2019, at Woodhaven Rehabilitation.

The funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Tabernacle Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends prior to funeral services Wednesday from 2:30 to 3 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Arrangements under the direction of Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.