FRANK D. JOHNSON

PINEHURST — Franklin D. Johnson, 85, passed on Feb. 7, 2020.

Frank served in some form of law enforcement his entire adult life. He served with the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and served one term as sheriff of Moore County, N.C. He was very dedicated to all forms of law enforcement.

He is survived by his wife Blanche of 65 years. They had one special child, Robert (Bobby) Johnson, who predeceased him in September 2017. He is also survived by two sisters, and several nieces.

The visitation will be on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Boles Funeral Home, 425 West Penn Ave., Southern Pines, N.C. followed by the funeral service and burial Bethesda Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Health Hospice at 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, N.C., 28374.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.