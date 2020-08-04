FRANKLIN LEE LEDWELL

LUMBERTON — Mr. Franklin Lee Ledwell, 54, of Lumberton, died Thursday afternoon, July 30, 2020.

He was born in Robeson County on Oct. 2, 1965, a son of the late Jesse "Frank" and Patty Phillips Ledwell.

Mr. Ledwell was a 1985 graduate of Lumberton High School. He worked as a telecommunicator for the City of Lumberton and the DMV Call Center, and retired from the N.C. State Highway Patrol, Troop B as a dispatcher.

A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday at 11 a.m. from Chestnut Street United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Herbert Lowery Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Meadowbrook Cemetery.

Surviving are a daughter, Lauren Ledwell of the home; a son, Chase Meares of Chartlotte; two sisters, Lorie Maring, and Julia Ledwell, both of Lumberton; and two nephews, Parks Ledwell, and Jake Maring, both of Lumberton.

The family will be receiving friends Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Boles-Biggs Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lumberton Rescue Unit, 2391 N. Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C. 28358; or Carolina Crossroads, 1086 Suzie Sandhill Road, Elizabethtown, N.C. 28337.

Pallbearers will be Richard Dudney, Parks Ledwell, Chase Meares, Craig Nance, Danny Rimberg and Gary Turlington.

Honorary Pallbearers will be the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Services entrusted to Boles-Biggs Funeral Home of Lumberton.