FRANKLIN THOMAS "TOMMY" BARNES

WILMINGTON —Franklin Thomas "Tommy" Barnes, 65, of Wilmington, passed away Oct. 1, 2020, after a long illness.

He is survived by his partner of 25 years, Deborah Simon of Wilmington; his mother, Etheleen Watts of Lumberton; a son, Joshua Barnes; a daughter, Jennifer (Jeremy) McLean; a sister, Lynn Moroney of Lumberton; a brother, Bill (Kathy) Watts of Charleston, South Carolina; and two grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19, there will be a memorial service held at a later date.