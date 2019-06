FRED ROBERTS JR.

ROWLAND — Fred Roberts Jr., 80, of Rowland, passed on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

The funeral is Saturday, June 15, at noon at the Mt. Tabor Baptist Church in Rowland, N.C. The visitation is one hour before the service at the church.

Burial will follow in the Family Of God Cemetery, Rowland, with the releasing of four white doves.