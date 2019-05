FREDDIE JAMES GLOVER SR.

LUMBERTON — Mr. Freddie James Glover Sr., 67, of Lumberton, transitioned from time to eternal glory on May 17, 2019.

The services celebrating his blessed life will be conducted Saturday at 11 a.m. at Central & Worley Mortuary of Lumberton. The visitation will be an hour prior to the service Saturday at the Mortuary.

Online condolences may be shared at www.worleymortuary.com.