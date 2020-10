FURNIE BARTON JR.

PEMBROKE — Mr. Furnie Barton Jr., 72, of 4188 Moss Neck Road, died Oct. 23, 2020.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton, with Rev. Dr. Timmy Chavis and Rev. Crites Oxendine. Burial will follow in Bear Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the funeral service at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.