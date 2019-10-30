GAIL JEANETTE BROWN PHILLIPS

FAIRMONT — Mrs. Gail Jeanette Brown Phillips, 79, of Fairmont, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

She was born on Oct. 5, 1940, in Dillon, S.C., to the late William Leroy Meyers and the late Elvie Brown Meyers; and her adoptive parents, Julius Barney Brown and Retha Brown.

She was formerly employed as a CNA with Greenbrier Assisted Living Center.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jeffie Thomas Phillips Jr.; two brothers, Donnie Meyers, and James Henry Brown; a sister, Mary Evelyn Pope; and a special friend, Kemp Haywood Miller.

She is survived by three daughters, Pamela Phillips Dailey and husband, James, of West Palm Beach, Fla., Connie Lynn Phillips Bryant of Lumberton, and Jennifer Leigh Phillips of the home; four grandchildren, Amanda Philpot, Tiffany Wilkins, Nicole DeLeon, and Brandon Sookkasem; two great-grandchildren, Hannah Grace Wilkins, and Sean DeLeon; a brother, William Leroy Brown Jr. of Charlotte; a sister, Linda Smith of Lumberton; and her beloved dog, Tinkerbell.

A graveside service will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. at Floyd Memory Gardens, 3720 Old Whiteville Road in Lumberton.

The family will receive friends at the graveside following the burial and other times at the home.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.