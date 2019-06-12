GARRY REVELS

OLIN — The Rev. Dr. Garry Revels, 59, of Olin, went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Garry was born April 9, 1960, in Scotland County, to Helen Deese Locklear and the late Calvin Revels Jr.

Garry was a lifelong student, earning a bachelor of Arts in Christian Education from Campbell University, master's and Doctorate of Divinity from Erskine Theological Seminary, along with several certificates and certifications. Currently, he was serving as a pastoral counselor, clinical chaplin and minister at Olin United Methodist Church. Previously, he served in the U.S. Army and dedicated several years to the ministry of Christ.

Garry lived a life serving his Savior and community. His path of life led him to be called many titles during his time here on Earth. Many who loved him called him pastor, confidant, coach, brother, neighbor, jokester, mentor and friend. We pray for comfort for every life and loved one he touched. We pray his ministry continues, that salvation finds all and the will of Christ is done.

He is survived by his wife, Angela Lois Mercer Revels of 34 years. He leaves behind his four beloved children, Akwiasdi, Wohali (Ellie), Adawi, and Kawoni (Jacob). He also leaves behind four sisters and two brothers.

The family will be receiving friends Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nicholson Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Pisgah United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery with military rites.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com.

Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the Revels family.