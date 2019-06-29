GARY LEWIS PITTMAN

FAIRMONT — Gary Lewis Pittman, 72, of Fairmont, passed away at his home on Sunday, June 2.

He was born Dec. 9, 1946 to the late Ray and Evelyn Pittman.

He is survived by his wife Dormin; daughter, Carmen Pittman Sanchez; son-in-law, Juan Antonio Sanchez; brother and sister-in-law, Arthur Kent and Andrea Pittman; nephew and niece Christopher Pittman and Ashley Pittman Haase.

Gary attended Gaston College and N.C. State University before entering military basic training at Fort Bragg. He achieved the rank of Sergeant E5 and served in Vietnam from 1968 to 1971. He finished his tour of duty in Homestead, Fla., on the Air Force base working in special services.

After leaving the Army he began his career as an engineer in the nuclear power industry working at Turkey Point in Homestead, Fla. In 1972, he moved his family to Jensen Beach, Fla., where he worked with Florida Power & Light on the Indian River nuclear power plant. After helping to complete the Indian River power plant, he took a position with Welding Services Incorporated of Atlanta, Ga. He spent the remainder of his career traveling the country repairing and renovating nuclear power plants.

In 1995, he and Dormin returned to the family farm in Robeson County just outside of Fairmont. Amateur radio (ham radio) was his lifelong hobby through which he spoke with people all across the world. As a ham radio operator he was able to volunteer his time and knowledge to improve emergency communications and services for the local hospital and the town of Lumberton.

Gary and Dormin moved to Waxhaw, N.C., in 2014. His wife and daughter live in Charlotte, N.C.

Gary will always be remembered as a patient, loving husband and father, a community volunteer, a true gentleman and good friend to all who knew him, and a man who never complained and fought hard in his battle with cancer.

There will be a celebration of life service Sunday, July 14. at 3 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 307 Trinity St., Fairmont, N.C.