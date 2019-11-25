GAYNELLE GWYN MCMASTER

RED SPRINGS — Gaynelle Gwyn McMaster, 91, of Red Springs, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. She was born in Columbia, South Carolina, on May 19, 1928, to Robert and Katie Gwyn.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Billy McMaster; and granddaughter, Elizabeth White.

Gaynelle is survived by her sister, Bobbie McMullin of Wallenpaupack Lake, Pennsylvania; and her brother, George Gwyn of Laurinburg.

She leaves behind three daughters, Becky Lewis and husband, Tommy, of Red Springs, Barbara White of Hope Mills, and Teresa Martin and her husband, Keith, of Pittsboro. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Richard White, Michael White, Jennifer Lewis, Clay Martin, and Lauren Robison; and five great-grandchildren to cherish her memory.

She was an unwavering woman of God and spent her life dedicated to her faith and her family. The love that she shared with her husband was rare and truly one that lasted a lifetime. Gaynelle was adventurous, always cooked Sunday lunches for her family, loved gardening and enjoyed square dancing. Above all, Gaynelle loved her family and her church family at Trinity United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and served on many committees.

The services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home in Red Springs. The visitation will be held at noon on Tuesday with the funeral to follow at 1 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Red Springs. A graveside service will be immediately following at Bethesda Cemetery in Aberdeen.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Southeastern Hospice House at 1100 Pine Run Drive, Lumberton, N.C., 28358.

The family would especially like to express our deepest gratitude to the caregivers that have become family, Glenda Lowery, Ella Foxworth and Tawanna Lowery. We would also like to thank the staff of Southeastern Health, Southeastern Hospice House and Woodhaven Rehabilitation for their generosity and devoted care during Gaynelle's last days.