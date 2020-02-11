GEARL HUGGINS SR.

LUMBERTON — Mr. Gearl Huggins Sr., 81, of 2169 Shannon Road, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in his home.

Mr. Huggins was born in Robeson County on July 30, 1938, and was a son of the late Remmer Huggins and Lee Ilar Cummings Huggins.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Lucy Huggins; two sisters, Ilar Jeanette Huggins, and Trudie Mae Emanuel; and three brothers, Elbert Huggins, James Alford Huggins and Tom Huggins.

The funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday at Bethel Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Jimmy Hammonds officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Huggins is survived by two sons, Lynden Huggins of Raleigh, and Gearl Huggins Jr. of Lumberton; a daughter, Shenae and Jason Strickland of Lumberton; a brother Earl and wife Sally Huggins, of Lumberton; a sister, Gertrude and husband Wilson Chavis of Red Springs; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday prior to the funeral service at Bethel Hill Baptist Church, located at 2660 Shannon Road, Lumberton, N.C., 28360.

Arrangements are by Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.