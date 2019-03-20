GEE JONES

SUPPLY — Gee Jones, 89, of Supply, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at SECU Hospice of Brunswick.

Mr. Jones was born Feb. 23, 1930, in Horry County, S.C., son of the late Vol T. Jones and Fannie Smith Jones.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Connor Jones of the home; sons, Johnny Jones and spouse, Ladoska Jones, and Glenn Jones and spouse, Robert Schwarz; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the afternoon at Sharon United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sharon United Methodist Church, 2030 Holden Beach Road, Supply, N.C., 28462.

You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte Chapel.