GENE LOWRY

PEMBROKE — Gene Lowry, 37, of Normal Strret, died Nove. 1, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Pembroke First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Hopewell Holiness Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 7 to 9 Tuesday evening at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.