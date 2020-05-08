GENE THOMAS PARKER SR.FAYETEVILLE — Mr. Gene Thomas Parker Sr., 75, of Fayetteville, passed away in his home on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was born on March 21, 1945, and was formally of St. Pauls. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Jackson Parker; and sisters, Peggy Bass, Betty Blake, Barbara Ezzell, and Judy Hill. Gene owned and operated Gene's Motorcycle Parts and Service for over 40 years, located first in Hope Mills, and then later in Parkton. He worked on motorcycles, four-wheelers, jet skis and a few lawn mowers. He knew his way around small engines. He had a knack with vegetable gardens and anything that grew. We always knew we would have plenty of fresh vegetables every summer because of him and his love for gardening. He loved to go out in his boat and fish in the ocean. He had two faithful companions in his life. First was Shelby (passed away), then later was Reese (passed away recently), both were pit bulls, and were very affectionate to everyone they met because they were raised by someone that loved them. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Victoria Tyner Parker of Fayetteville, formerly St. Pauls; daughter, Vicki L. (Jeff) Hilburn of Parkton; son, Gene Thomas Parker Jr. of Parkton; granddaughter, Victoria Hilburn (Michael) Kimmel of Fayetteville; great-granddaughter, Grace Cortina Kimmel; grandson, Christopher Flowers of Fayetteville; granddaughter, Kersten Parker of Ormond Beach, Florida; brother, Julian Daniel (JD) Parker of St. Pauls; sister, Joyce (Lou) Parker of St. Pauls; and brothers, David (Bo) Parker, and James (Buddy) Parker, both of St. Pauls. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cards may be sent to family until memorial services can be held care of Vicki Hilburn, PO Box 539 Parkton, N.C. 28371; or Gene Thomas Parker Jr., 25 David Parnell St. Parkton, N.C. 28371. Services entrusted to Cape Fear Crematory, Inc.



