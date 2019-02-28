GENEVA BARRINGTON PARKER

FAIRMONT — Geneva Barrington Parker, 83, of Fairmont, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

The funeral services will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at Barnesville Baptist Church with Revs. Ronnie Cox and John Spence officiating.

Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Floyd Funeral Services in Fairmont.

Ms. Parker was born Jan. 18, 1936, in Dillon County, S.C.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Barrington and Effie Carter Barrington; her first husband, Thurman Albert Cook Sr.; her second husband, James Hoyt Parker; a granddaughter, Ashley Marie Lee; a brother, J.C. Barrington; and two sisters, Alatha Patterson and Thelma Walters.

She is survived by a son, Thurman A. "Buddy" Cook Jr. and wife, Wanda Davis Cook, of Proctorville; three daughters, Barbara Harrelson and husband, Billy, of Nichols, S.C., Teresa Lee and husband, Jeff, of Fairmont, and Angie Wood of Orrum; a sister, Josephine Goode and husband, Billy, of Orrum; two grandchildren, Stephen Harrelson, and Joe Cook; and two great-grandchildren, Lizzie and Gregory Harrelson.