GENEVIEVE MYRTLE GALES OWENS

RED SPRINGS — Mrs. Genevieve Myrtle Gales Owens, 102, passed away April 19, 2020, at Hope Springs Nursing Facility in Red Springs.

Mrs. Owens was born on Sept. 6, 1917, in Marion, South Carolina, to Mr. and Mrs. Archibald Gales and was one of eight children. She grew up with a loving and close family and graduated from Marion High School as valedictorian of her class. Upon graduation from high school, she entered the nursing program at McLeod Infirmary in Florence, South Carolina, and received a degree as a registered nurse, again graduating valedictorian of her class. McLeod Infirmary later went on to become McLeod Regional Medical Center.

Genevieve married James I. Owens Jr. on March 21, 1941. They relocated to Red Springs, where James had been offered employment with Liberty Manufacturing Company. She worked for local doctors, Dr. Roscoe McMillan and Dr. Charles Johnson Sr. When James entered the Air Force and became a pilot, he was stationed in various locations.

Genevieve followed him and was a nurse in various Army hospitals across the United States during James' time in the service. Upon returning to Red Springs, Genevieve continued to work for Dr. McMillan until her children were born. Throughout her entire life, she was always extremely nurturing, caring and concerned for the welfare of others. She always said she was supposed to take care of everyone else, never wanting attention called to herself.

Mrs. Owens was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church in Red Springs for many years. Throughout this time, she served in various volunteer capacities such as working in the church office, and helping with special events. She attended church circle meetings for many years and always served as the circle treasurer until she reached her mid-90s. She was honored by being presented a Life Membership from the Women of the Church.

Another activity that Genevieve truly enjoyed was delivering Meals-on-Wheels for several years to local community members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Archibald Gales; her husband, James Itasca Owens Jr., two brothers and their wives, Archie Paul Gales and Retta, and James Camp Gales and Betty; and five sisters and their husbands, Franceena Gales Wall and Morris, Eunice Gales Blankenship, Marie Gales Deml and Bert, Ruth Gales Mishoe and Jerry, and Eloise Gales Myrick.

Mrs. Owens leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Laura Owens-Dif of Lumberton and daughter, Jenna Amnah Dif, of Cary and son, James Owens III and his wife, Susan, of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and their son, James S. Owens and Heather of Fort Myers, Florida. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and their families as well as Mrs. Delois Locklear and Mrs. April Bowen, very special caregivers who were very dedicated and loving to Mrs. Owens for several years while she was still at home.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the caring staff of Hope Springs Nursing Facility in Red Springs who provided consistent and loving care for mama throughout the last 3.5 years of her life. A very special thank-you also goes to Community Hospice of Lumberton and their many dedicated staff members who provided wonderful loving support, care and comfort to Mrs. Owens.

A graveside service will be held at Alloway Cemetery in Red Springs on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Officiating the service will be Dr. Joseph Welker of Cary. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, guests in attendance are asked to practice social distancing during the ceremony. A guest register will be provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Red Springs First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 429, Red Springs, N.C. 28377.

Condolences can be sent to 106 Old Oak Court, Lumberton, N.C. 28358.