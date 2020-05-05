GEORGE A. HUGHESORRUM — George A. Hughes, 85, passed into the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ on Monday, March 30, 2020. He was cremated, but a burial and memorial service will be held after social gatherings are no longer a threat. George was a volunteer with the Robeson County Public Health Department's Child Injury Prevention Program for 15 years and supporter of the RCHD Employee Fund. He asked that, instead of flowers or gifts, donations be made to RCHD Employee Fund, 460 Country Club Road, Lumberton 28360, in his memory. George was born in Brooklyn, New York, and graduated from Chelsea Vocational High School with an Award of Honor in English in June 1952. He joined the Navy in 1952. Discharged in October 1956, he entered the Air Force in August 1957. He was discharged as a staff sergeant in the Weather Forecasting Service in 1963. He had married in 1953 and was divorced in December 1971 from Dorothy Duerr, with whom he had three children. He had his first conversation with his future wife on New Year's Eve 1971, and married her after a 20-year courtship in February 1991. George worked as a shipping yard inspector at the Bethlehem Steel Corp in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, retiring in 1990 after 26 years. George and Linda moved to Orrum in 1994 and joined Proctorville Baptist Church. They hosted two exchange students and 14 foster children. He loved and stayed in contact with Kendrick, Kenneth, Jan and Jana. George was preceded in death by his parents, Ethel and Thomas Hughes; his brother, Thomas A. Hughes; and his daughter, Susan Elizabeth Hughes. He is survived by his wife, Linda; sister-in-law, Joan; daughter, Patricia Hughes, and son, Steven Hughes (Sandy), both of Pennsylvanian; and his children by marriage, Therese Peters (Ron) of North Carolina, and Ariana Corrocher (John), and Charles Bennicoff, both of Pennsylvania. He loved his 11 grandchildren, Jennifer Ward and Jason Germanton (Ann), also Cassie Schneck (Alice), Ammie Bushell (Brian), Shawn Davidheiser (Nicole), Tony Corrocher, and Patrie Corrocher (Jackie); son of Kristin Burleson, Jamie Kirk Byrd (Emily); and the children of Michele Flora, Amber Cordero (Jonathan), and Connor and Joshua Bennicoff. He was so proud of his 10 great-grandchildren, Caitlin, Hailie, Jaydon, Kyleigh, Bailey, Austin, Cayiie, Bowen Ryker, Ayvah and Ariella. Dear to his heart were the children of his brother, his nieces, Carol Ann Rupeka (Michael), and Ann Marie Stewart (Giles); and his nephews, Joseph Hughes (Allison), and Patrick Hughes (Kelly). He took joy in having 13 grandnieces and grandnephews, and 12 great-grandnephews and great-grandnieces. Also, he enjoyed the company of his brother-in-law, Terry, and sister-in-law, Vicky Mace; nephews, Michael and Eric Mace (Cassie); and grandnephew, Brandon Mace. George was blessed with wonderful friends, Charles and Marilyn Hart, Sally and Tom Stralecki, John and Sue Olsen, Niles and Joann Siegfried, Bill and Mary Jane Musike, Calvin and Patricia Reszek, Earl and Kitty Hertzog, Barry and Jody Hertzog, and others, all of Pennsylvania. Also, in North Carolina, Ada and Bob Barnes and family, Emma and Dewey Davis and family, Brenda and Lynn Floyd and family, Elois and Sue Sealey, Betty Hinson, Riva Ivey, Betty Ivey and her son Furman Ivey, Amanda and Daniel Brewer and family, Faye Floyd and family, and Faye Leggett and family, George loved you. Thanks to our daughters and their husbands, Therese and Ron Peters, Ariana and John Corrocher and their friend, Richie Biechy, for their assistance during these difficult days. Thank you to Melissa, Nurse Ed and Chaplin Chavis and staff from Health Keepers Hospice. Also, many thanks to the VA's Home Based Primary Care program staff, especially Dr. Hal and Nurse Tracy, and all who assisted George since September 2016. God bless you all. Finally, we want you to know that George passed away at home, held in the arms of his wife. Worley Mortuary & Cremation Service of Fairmont.



