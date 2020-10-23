GEORGE ANDREW "ANDY" FORLOINES JR.

EASLEY, S.C. — George Andrew "Andy" Forloines Jr., 77, of Easley, South Carolina, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, after several years of declining health.

Born on Nov. 29, 1942, in Raleigh, he was the son of the late George Andrew Forloines Sr. and Cora Reeves Forloines. He was raised in Red Springs, where he was a standout tackle of the Red Springs High School Red Devils football team.

He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (go Heels!) with a degree in Industrial Relations and later served in the North Carolina Army National Guard.

Andy worked as an accountant at Burlington Industries for many years before moving to Myrtle Beach, S.C., and embarking on a career in real estate. He loved living at the beach, and his new career brought him joy and an opportunity to talk to people, which he enjoyed.

He was an avid sports fan, especially of college football. Never without a joke, Andy was a good friend to many and a loving dad, brother and grandfather. Above all, he was kind.

He is survived by two daughters, Amy Connor (David) of Greenville, S.C., and Heather Green of Columbia, S.C.; a brother, Robert Forloines (Carole) of Pittsburgh, Pa.; two grandchildren, Isaac and Vivian Green of Columbia, S.C.; and three nieces, Kate Passarelli of Pittsburgh, Pa., Martha Forloines (Tannie) of Citrus Heights, Calif., and Emily Forloines of Newport, Vt.

Thank you to The Willows of Easley and Lutheran Hospice staff for their compassionate care of Andy in his final years.

A graveside service to celebrate Andy's life is planned for a later date in Red Springs. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the charity of your choice or performing an act of kindness for someone in need.

