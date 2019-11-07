GEORGE BRUCE SKIPPER

ST. PAULS — Rev. George Bruce Skipper passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Morrison Manor in Laurinburg. He was 66 years old.

Born Oct. 25, 1953, in McColl, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Hubert and Annie Ruth Shelley Skipper. He retired in 2009 from Marlboro Park Hospital and was a 2013 graduate of Duke Divinity School. Rev. Bruce was the current pastor of St. Pauls United Methodist Church in St. Pauls, and the current chairman of the N.C. Conference Evangelism Committee. He was an original member of the Marlboro County Rescue Squad and a member of the Marlboro Shrine Club and Marlboro Masonic Lodge No. 88 A.F.M. Pastor Bruce was the "Eye of the Storm" award recipient for his work during Hurricanes Matthew and Florence and the recipient of the Dan McCormick Award presented by the town of St. Pauls.

He cherished his friends and family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed cooking, gardening, fishing and supporting Duke athletics. He felt privileged to preach the word of God and was passionate about his love for the Lord. He had a zeal for life that infected everyone around him. He was beloved.

Pastor Bruce is survived by his wife, Dr. Michelle Taylor Skipper of St. Pauls; sons, Jonathan Skipper (Meredith) of Laurinburg, Hubert "Bud" Skipper (Paige) of Bennettsville, S.C., and Phillip Skipper (Courtney) of Bennettsville, S.C.; sisters, Lynda Grooms (William) of McColl, S.C., Debbie Tobias of McColl, S.C., and Peggy Scruggs (Chris) of Piedmont, S.C.; grandchildren, Laney Cullipher, Hailey Skipper, Web Skipper, Sealey Skipper, and Khloe Skipper; mother-in-law, Gladys Taylor; sisters-in-law, Kristie Taylor, Tanya Underwood, and Betty Skipper; numerous nieces and nephews; his first wife, Dottie Webster Cato; and many other beloved family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents listed above; brother, Jesse Skipper; and nephew, Jeremy Skipper.

A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at St. Pauls United Methodist Church in St. Pauls, conducted by Rev. Dr. Kenneth Locklear. McNeill-Mackey Funeral Home of St. Pauls will assist the family with this service.

At Bruce's request there will be a Pig Pickin' celebration held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Caledonia United Methodist Church in Laurinburg. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to: St. Pauls United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 519 N. Wilkinson Drive, St. Pauls, N.C., 28384; El Ayudante @ eanicarauga.com; Marlboro Masonic Lodge Building Fund, P.O. Box 107, Bennettsville, S.C., 29512; or the Hurricane Fund of the North Carolina Conference @nccumc.org/disaster/give/. Online condolences may be made at www.bfhbennettsville.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home of Bennettsville, S.C. is honored to serve the Skipper family.