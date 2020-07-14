GEORGE CROCKETT PHELPS

LAURINBURG — George Crockett Phelps was born, Aug. 24, 1936, in Independence, Virginia, son of the late Calvin Wayne Phelps and Madge Osborne Phelps.

He retired after many years of service from Sears and Bob's Jewel Shop of Lumberton, where he was known as "Mr. Bob." George was a faithful member of New Hope Baptist Church. He served in many areas of the life of the church through working with Baptist Men and in the building of New Hope. In his leisure, he enjoyed fishing, and working in his yard and garden. George was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, uncle and friend.

He entered into his Heavenly home July 13, 2020, at the age of 83.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Phelps, and sister, Maxine Reedy.

George leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Betty Estep Phelps of the home; sons, George Gregory "Greg" Phelps (Susan) of Lumberton, and Edwin Wayne "Eddie" Phelps (Michelle) of Katy, Texas; grandchildren, Tyler Phelps, Alex Phelps, Ryan Phelps, Emily Phelps, Abby Rust and Emily Rust; brother-in-law, Bill Estep; along with his loving niece, nephew and many loving friends.

The funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at New Hope Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Michael Malpass and Dr. Thomas Marshall. Burial will follow in Hillside Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.

Memorial donations may be given to New Hope Baptist Church Building Fund, 11480 Hasty Road, Laurinburg, N.C. 28352 or Scotland Regional Hospice, P.O. Box 1033, Laurinburg, N.C. 28353.

Due to the COVID-19 mandates, to ensure public safety, facial masks are requested and attendance will be limited for services.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.