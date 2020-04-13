GEORGE "JACKIE" K. REAVES

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — George "Jackie" K. Reaves, 78, of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, formally of Rowland, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020.

He was born in Dillon, South Carolina, on Jan. 29, 1942, to the late Myrtle Reaves (Booth) and George Reaves of Dillon, South Carolina. He was a retired livestock dealer. He enjoyed fishing, riding around with his dog, Georgia, watching "his" birds fly in and out of their birdhouses and spending time with his family and friends, which he loved dearly. He had a "heart of gold," and he was loved by many.

George "Jackie" was survived by his wife, Linda Lane Reaves of the home; his son, Mike Reaves and wife, Wendy, of Hamer, South Carolina, and their children, Justin Reaves of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Michael Reaves of Rowland, and Jacqueline Reaves of the home; daughter, Sandra R. Mercer and husband, Miles, of Lumberton, and their daughter, Anna Mercer of Lumberton; daughter, Tina R. Wiggins and husband, Keith, and their daughter, Makayla and their son, Nick, and his wife, Tiffany and their children, Luke and Nathan, all of Hamer, South Carolina; his brother, Patrick "Pat" Reaves, and his sister, Brenda Reaves, and her daughter, Cassandra, all of Flanders, New Jersey; and stepfather, John Booth of Florida.

He will be laid to rest in the Rowland Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 we will have a celebration of his life at a later date.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Rowland.