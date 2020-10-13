GEORGE STUEARD NETTLES SR.

RALEIGH — George Stueard Nettles Sr., M.D., husband of Cornette "Pudge" Kohr Nettles, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at his residence.

George was born on Nov. 8, 1935, to the late James Stueard Nettles and Mary George Nettles in Summerville, South Carolina. "Doc" was a devoted brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He would tell you about his family at the first opportunity and having no daughters, he loved his daughters-in-law as if they were his flesh and blood.

He was preceded in death by an infant sister and his brothers, Jerry Allen Nettles and Marion Joseph Nettles. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Pudge; sister, Mary Sue Couch (John); sons, George Jr. (Janet), Britt (Cris), Troy (Catherine), and Seth Nettles; seven grandchildren, including LeAnn Sackenheim (Wes), and David, Merritt, Trey (Destiny), Simone, Carr, and Claire Nettles; and a great-grandchild, Joseph Sackenheim.

George graduated from the University of South Carolina ('59) and the Medical University of South Carolina ('63). In Lumberton, North Carolina, he practiced internal medicine for 24 years and was the medical director of a substance abuse center. After retiring from his private practice in Lumberton, George was an Emergency Room physician at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center and the medical director of a methadone clinic in Fayetteville. He practiced for over 50 years, and his medical license remained active until his death.

As a Christian, George was not shy about his faith and knew there was a better place where pain and suffering did not exist. He always said, "There are a lot of things worse than death." He served the Lord for many years as a deacon, a member of the choir, a Sunday School teacher for high schoolers, and Operation Christmas Child. As a choir member at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church, he loved singing in the men's ensemble and the Singing Christmas Tree. In his last few years, he continued to grow in his faith through daily devotionals and his Bible study groups.

George never met a stranger and had a servant's heart. As a physician, he touched and healed many lives in practice and volunteering at the Care Clinic. George was as gifted a carpenter, a trade learned from his father, as he was a physician. He was as comfortable with a hammer and saw as he was with a stethoscope and lab results. They were tools that he used for his service with Habitat for Humanity and Operation Inasmuch.

George made the world he lived in a better place. He is now in Heaven with the greatest physician and carpenter. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made in George's name to Samaritan's Purse, St. Jude's or a charity of your choice.