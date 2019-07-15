GEORGE W. JONES

ROWLAND — Mr. George W. Jones, Rowland, departed his life on earth on July 11, 2019.

The visitation is Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Colvin Funeral Home. The funeral is at 1 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church, Fairmont. Interment will be at Aaron Swamp Church Cemetery.

He survived by a special friend, Maria Turner; five brothers, Rufus Jones Jr., Gerald Jones, Larry Williams, Thomas Williams, and Nathaniel Williams; and three sisters, Gloria Parker, Jacqueline Powell, and Angela Jones.

Services are entrusted to Colvin Funeral Home.