GERALDINE JONES

FAIRMONT — Mrs. Geraldine Jones, 76, of Fairmont, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, at Southeastern Health in Lumberton.

The funeral will be on Saturday at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 301 N. Main St., Fairmont. Burial will follow in the Fairmont Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday at Hills Chapel, 302 N. Main St., Fairmont from 4 to 6 p.m.

Online condolences can be make to the family at www.hillsfhoffairmont.com.