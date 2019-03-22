GERALDINE MCLAURIN BALDWIN

LAURINBURG — Geraldine McLaurin Baldwin, 68, of Laurinburg, N.C., will be funeralized on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at St. George United Methodist Church, Maxton, N.C., at 3 p.m.

The visitation will be at Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home, Laurinburg, N.C, at noon until 4 p.m. The interment will be located at McLeod Cemetery in Maxton, N.C.

Her survivors include a son, Willie McLaurin of Laurinburg, N.C.; three brothers, Charles McLaurin of Maxton, N.C., Wilburt T. McLaurin of Winston-Salem, N.C., and John Milton McLaurin of New Jersey; and two sisters, Patricia Jacobs of Maxton, N.C., and Margie Harrington of Maxton, N.C.

The Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home & Elite Guard will be taking care of these arrangements.