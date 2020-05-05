Or Copy this URL to Share

GIBSON HENDRIX GRAYLUMBERTON — Dr. Gibson Hendrix Gray, 97, was born on Thursday, Oct. 26, 1922, to the late Lee Hendrix and Jeta Gibson Gray and died on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Southeastern Hospice House, Lumberton. Dr. Gray was born in Lufkin, Texas. He was educated at the University of Texas in Austin. He also furthered his education at Columbia University in New York. Dr. Gray was also a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in World War II. He worked at the Governor's office in Pennsylvania for 10 years. He came to The University of North Carolina at Pembroke in 1971 and taught Political Science for 19 years before retiring. Dr. Gray was a member of the Lumberton Lions Club for 36 years having joined in 1984. He received the Melvin Jones Fellow Award. Melvin Jones was the founder of Lions Club International which was the highest recognition in the Lions Club International. He was awarded the Jack Stickley Fellow Award which is North Carolina Lions highest honor. Dr. Gray is survived by his wife, Mary Anna Wells Gray of the home; brother-in-law, Charles Edward Wells (Leslie) of Byron, Georgia; special nieces, Monica W. Salter (Edward), Christian, and Sydney; three cousins, Dr. B.F. Gibson (Margaret) of Los Alamos, New Mexico; Joseph L. Gibson (Bethanna) of Lufkin, Texas, and T. Mitchell Gibson of Lufkin, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Chestnut United Methodist Church General Fund, P.O. Box 1464, Lumberton, N.C. 28359; as well as Southeastern Hospice House, 1100 Pine Run Drive, Lumberton, N.C. 28358 or to the charity of one's choice . Graveside service was held on Monday, April 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Gardens of Faith Cemetery. It was officiated by Rev. Herbert Lowry Jr. and Rev. Jimmy Tatum. Boles-Biggs Funeral Home of Lumberton served the family.

