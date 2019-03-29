GILLIE JOHNSON CARROLL

BLADENBORO — Mrs. Gillie Johnson Carroll, 82, of Bladenboro, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at her home.

She was born on April 19, 1936, in Robeson County, to the late Wade L. Johnson and the late Nina Prevatte Johnson. She was formerly employed as a teacher's assistant within the public school system of Bladen County. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church for most of her life.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, William "Ashley" Carroll.

She is survived by her daughter, Denise Carroll Ward of Bladenboro; a grandson, Blake Ford and wife, Erin, of Wilmington, and their daughter, Gracelyn; and two special nieces, Anna Johnson, and June Riley, both of Bladenboro.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Allen Family Cemetery in Bladenboro. Following the service, the family will receive friends at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Southeastern Hospice House, 1100 Pine Run Drive, Lumberton, N.C., 28358.

