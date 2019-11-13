GIRLENE STRICKLAND

PEMBROKE — Mrs. Girlene Strickland, 77, of Pembroke, was born Jan. 16, 1942, and departed this life Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at First Health Moore Regional Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Tabernacle Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Oxendine Family Cemetery.

Mrs. Strickland was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and was employed with Converse for many years. She was an avid gardener and loved traveling.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Annie Bell Maynor; and a son, Dewayne Oxendine.

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Shand Strickland; three daughters, Betty Cummings, Wendy Hart and Marshell Pappas; a son, Gene Wesley Oxendine; three stepdaughters, Tina Regan, Debra Bryden and Amy Strickland; a stepson, Shand Strickland, Jr.; a sister, Nancy Locklear; 24 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 Thursday evening at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.