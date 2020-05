Or Copy this URL to Share

FLOWERS LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — Gladys Jacobs Flowers, 90, a native Pembroke, died recently in Long Island, New York. She was the daughter of the late Pearl Jacobs and the widow of the late Stacey Flowers. Internment will be in the Cade Family Cemetery at a later date. McMillan Funeral Home of Lumberton.



