GLEN RAY JONES

RED SPRINGS — Mr. Glen Ray Jones, 70, of Red Springs, ran his final race Monday, March 18, 2019, at Morrison Manor Hospice in Laurinburg.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton, with Rev. Randy Locklear and Rev. David Hunt officiating. Burial will follow in the Jones Family Cemetery, Red Springs.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday prior to the service at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.