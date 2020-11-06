1/2
GLENDA JEAN STONE HAYOOD
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GLENDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GLENDA JEAN STONE HAYOOD

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Glynda Jean Stone Haywood, 82, of Lumberton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at her home. She was born in Robeson County on April 5, 1938, to the late Andrew Kelly Stone and the late Sadie Rae Rowan Stone. She was formerly employed as a secretary before retirement.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carlton "Buddy" Haywood; two sisters, Kellie Rae Nance and Joretta Ann Stone Davis; a daughter-in-law, LaDonna Jean Haywood; and a grandson, Daniel Long.

She is survived by three sons, Carlton Thomas Haywood Jr. and Christopher Thomas Haywood, both of Lumberton, and Roland Mitchell Collins (Gayla) of Elizabethtown; three daughters, Rita Haywood Mayers (Wayne) and Rolanda Lynn Collins, both of Lumberton, and Angie Marie Long (Huey) of Dublin; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Lou Leggette of Proctorville.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Meadowbrook Cemetery, with Rev. Steve Johnson officiating. Following the service, the family will visit with friends and loved ones at the graveside.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.


Published in The Robesonian from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
(910) 738-8144
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved