GLENDA JEAN STONE HAYOOD

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Glynda Jean Stone Haywood, 82, of Lumberton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at her home. She was born in Robeson County on April 5, 1938, to the late Andrew Kelly Stone and the late Sadie Rae Rowan Stone. She was formerly employed as a secretary before retirement.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carlton "Buddy" Haywood; two sisters, Kellie Rae Nance and Joretta Ann Stone Davis; a daughter-in-law, LaDonna Jean Haywood; and a grandson, Daniel Long.

She is survived by three sons, Carlton Thomas Haywood Jr. and Christopher Thomas Haywood, both of Lumberton, and Roland Mitchell Collins (Gayla) of Elizabethtown; three daughters, Rita Haywood Mayers (Wayne) and Rolanda Lynn Collins, both of Lumberton, and Angie Marie Long (Huey) of Dublin; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Lou Leggette of Proctorville.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Meadowbrook Cemetery, with Rev. Steve Johnson officiating. Following the service, the family will visit with friends and loved ones at the graveside.

