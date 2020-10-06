1/1
Glenda (Shooter) Weatherman
GLENDA SHOOTER WEATHERMAN

LUMBERTON — Glenda Shooter Weatherman, 73, of Lumberton, passed away on Sept. 28, 2020, at Duke University Hospital in Durham.

Glenda was born on Aug. 1, 1947, in Fairmont. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Mildred Adams Shooter and Edward Floyd Shooter; and a sister, Wanda Hamilton of Lumberton.

She is survived by a sister, Beverley Williams and her husband, Eddie Williams, of Lumberton; two daughters, Wendy Lippard and her husband, Hunt Lippard, of Raleigh, and Amanda Dudney of Lumberton; and two grandchildren, Richard Dudney and Kaleigh Dudney of Lumberton.

Glenda retired from Vocational Rehabilitation in Lumberton. She loved decorating for all holidays, beautiful flowers, gospel music, and talking and laughing with family and longtime, dear friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Centerville Baptist Church, Lumberton; or Godwin Heights Baptist Church, Lumberton.

Services entrusted to Boles-Biggs Funeral Home.



Published in The Robesonian from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
